Seven Marines, who were all members of the 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, lost their lives in a tragic mortar accident over 10 years ago at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada. Family members view the memorial to their sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8003922
|VIRIN:
|230905-A-A0796-1004
|Resolution:
|1512x1650
|Size:
|655.32 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT