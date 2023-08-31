Seven Marines, who were all members of the 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, lost their lives in a tragic mortar accident over 10 years ago at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada. Family members view the memorial to their sacrifice.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 8003922 VIRIN: 230905-A-A0796-1004 Resolution: 1512x1650 Size: 655.32 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.