    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 3 of 4]

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A tragic mortar accident occurred over 10 years ago at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada, during a live-fire Marine Corps training exercise. Gold Star family members of the seven Marines who lost their lives visited a memorial near the site on Armed Forces Day.

