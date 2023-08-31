Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 2 of 4]

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Although the years have passed, the memory of the Hawthorne Seven, lives on. Near where a 60-millimeter round exploded prematurely in its launching tube, there is a memorial to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8003920
    VIRIN: 230905-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1364x1188
    Size: 403.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT