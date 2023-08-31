Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 1 of 4]

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A tragic mortar accident occurred over 10 years ago at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada, during a live-fire Marine Corps training exercise. Seven Marines, who were all members of the 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, lost their lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8003919
    VIRIN: 230905-A-A0796-1000
    Resolution: 1848x1419
    Size: 431.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD
    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Semper Fi: Gold Star families visit HWAD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT