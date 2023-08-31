Forge on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Brian Raatz (front), and Zachary Lester, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chiefs, perform a preflight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, on Aug. 22, 2023. AK23-6 allowed the U.S.to incorporate Agile Combat Employment concepts in less-than-optimal environments to improve interoperability among forces and increase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 06:15
|Photo ID:
|8003676
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-EI771-1225
|Resolution:
|4631x2909
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|ŠIAULIAI, LT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie
