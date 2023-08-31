Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, hold the “Buzzards Claw” in a group photo during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, on Aug. 28, 2023. AK23-6 allowed the U.S.to incorporate Agile Combat Employment concepts in less-than-optimal environments to improve interoperability among forces and increase capabilities. Throughout the exercise, the team showed their camaraderie and kept their morale high by showing their squadron color on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

