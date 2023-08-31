Forge on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael McCarty, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs post-flight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, on Aug. 21, 2023. Throughout the exercise, the team showed their camaraderie and kept their morale high by showing their squadron color on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

