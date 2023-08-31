Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, perform preflight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, on Aug. 28, 2023. AK23-6 allowed the U.S.to incorporate Agile Combat Employment concepts in less-than-optimal environments to improve interoperability among forces and increase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

