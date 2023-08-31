U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, perform preflight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, on Aug. 28, 2023. AK23-6 allowed the U.S.to incorporate Agile Combat Employment concepts in less-than-optimal environments to improve interoperability among forces and increase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)
|08.28.2023
Date Posted: 09.05.2023
|8003678
VIRIN: 230828-F-EI771-1002
|5020x2940
|7.89 MB
|LIELVARDE, LV
|2
|1
Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie
