    Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie [Image 5 of 5]

    Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie

    LIELVARDE, LATVIA

    08.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, perform preflight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 23 Part 6 at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, on Aug. 28, 2023. AK23-6 allowed the U.S.to incorporate Agile Combat Employment concepts in less-than-optimal environments to improve interoperability among forces and increase capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 06:14
    Photo ID: 8003678
    VIRIN: 230828-F-EI771-1002
    Resolution: 5020x2940
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: LIELVARDE, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged on the flightline: The unbreakable bonds of the Buzzards camaraderie [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Aviano
    Agile Combat Employment
    Astral Knight
    AK23

