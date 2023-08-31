Qatar Joint Special Forces personnel land after parachuting from an aircraft during a U.S. Army and QJSF airborne insertion exercise in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. The exercise provided an avenue for practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures in a joint environment, while building partnerships between the U.S. and Qatari military. The U.S. Army 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1 teamed up with U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Central to demonstrate their capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 8003042 VIRIN: 230817-F-EQ901-1654 Resolution: 6834x4556 Size: 20.09 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.