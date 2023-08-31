Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise [Image 14 of 15]

    US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Qatar Joint Special Forces personnel land after parachuting from an aircraft during a U.S. Army and QJSF airborne insertion exercise in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. The exercise provided an avenue for practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures in a joint environment, while building partnerships between the U.S. and Qatari military. The U.S. Army 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1 teamed up with U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Central to demonstrate their capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 04:03
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
