US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1 conducts post airborne procedures during a U.S. Army and Qatar Joint Special Forces airborne insertion exercise in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

DOHA, Qatar — In an unprecedented demonstration of inter-service coordination, personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Joint Special Forces conducted an airborne insertion exercise in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023.



As the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s inaugural static-line airborne operation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the exercise was designed to strengthen partnerships between U.S. and coalition forces.



"Today was the very first of its kind for the 1st TSC,” said 1st Lt. Dakota Vanbrocklin, 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1 commander. “The static-line airborne operation showcased eight months of constant coordination and planning and strengthened ties during numerous engagements with our Qatari partners, improving collective defense capabilities.”



U.S. Air Force aircrew from the 102nd Rescue Squadron provided airlift for the operation, utilizing a C-130 aircraft to enable 19 paratroopers from the 165th Quartermaster BADC-A Det 1 to execute their mission. The operation fulfilled USCENTCOM commander’s strategic approach of enhancing people, partnerships, and innovation throughout the AOR.



Paralleled to the operation, twenty-five paratroopers from the QJSF were on-board a QEAF C-17 aircraft executing their own airborne operation awaiting their exit to meet their U.S. Army coalition partners on the drop zone.



“The operation showcased Qatar’s capabilities while strengthening our capabilities in the Middle East, and we were thrilled to see our Soldiers engage with the Qatari military to enhance their techniques as riggers and paratroopers,” said U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dekota Luhrman, 165th Quartermaster BADC-A Det 1 operations noncommissioned officer and assistant jumpmaster.



Capt. Tamim Mohammed Al-Badi, QJSF Paratroopers commander, echoed the sentiments of success in building lasting relationships with the myriad of units involved in the operation.



"The professionalism and determination that the Army parachute rigging team showcased during our planning and culmination was an incredible feat for our military to parachute with the U.S. Army paratroopers and U.S. Air Force C-130 crew,” he said. “We are grateful for this partnership and have created lifelong trust and relationships with our colleagues.”



The operation's success set the stage for future iterations, as incoming units prepare to shoulder the mantle of the USCENTCOM aerial delivery and airborne mission.