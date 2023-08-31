A container delivery system (CDS) bundle containing blood products descends to the ground after exiting a U.S. Air Force MC-130 aircraft in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. The CDS bundle drop coincided with a joint airborne insertion exercise involving U.S. and Qatar forces. U.S. Air Force aircrew executed the drop in support of the Blood Transshipment Center, providing them data on viability for delivering blood products with this method in austere environments throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise
