A container delivery system (CDS) bundle containing blood products descends to the ground after exiting a U.S. Air Force MC-130 aircraft in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. The CDS bundle drop coincided with a joint airborne insertion exercise involving U.S. and Qatar forces. U.S. Air Force aircrew executed the drop in support of the Blood Transshipment Center, providing them data on viability for delivering blood products with this method in austere environments throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8003030 VIRIN: 230817-F-EQ901-1132 Resolution: 7300x4867 Size: 18.92 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.