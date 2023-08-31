US, Qatar strengthen partnership with airborne insertion exercise

A U.S. Army Soldier observes Qatar Joint Special Forces parachuting from a Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 during a U.S. Army and QJSF airborne insertion exercise in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 17, 2023. The exercise provided an avenue for practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures in a joint environment, while building partnerships between the U.S. and Qatari military. The U.S. Army 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1 teamed up with U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Central to demonstrate their capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

