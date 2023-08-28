Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships

U.S. Air Force leadership stand with distinguished members of the community at an event celebrating the Host Nation Council at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The goal of the ceremony was to foster connections and highlight the significant importance of the German-American partnerships between Spangdahlem Air Base and its host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

