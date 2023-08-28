Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships [Image 2 of 4]

    Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, smiles during his introduction at the start of a ceremony at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the Host Nation Council for its 20 years of German-American friendships through more than 400 events such as this one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    German
    Partnership
    Spangdahlem AB
    3rd AF

