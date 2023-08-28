Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, smiles during his introduction at the start of a ceremony at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the Host Nation Council for its 20 years of German-American friendships through more than 400 events such as this one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7998837
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-OP101-1035
|Resolution:
|3220x1811
|Size:
|606.96 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
