A band performs during a celebration of 20 years of the Host Nation Council at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The goal of the event was to enhance the pre-existing relations between members of Spangdahlem Air Base and local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 7998838 VIRIN: 230826-F-OP101-1039 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.