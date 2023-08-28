Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships [Image 3 of 4]

    Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A band performs during a celebration of 20 years of the Host Nation Council at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The goal of the event was to enhance the pre-existing relations between members of Spangdahlem Air Base and local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7998838
    VIRIN: 230826-F-OP101-1039
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    German
    Partnership
    Spangdahlem AB
    HNC

