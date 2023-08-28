Spangdahlem AB celebrates German, American friendships

A band performs during a celebration of 20 years of the Host Nation Council at the Spangdahlem Community Center, Germany, Aug. 26, 2023. The event recognized the Host Nation Council for their direct contributions to the bond between members of Spangdahlem Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|08.26.2023
|08.31.2023 03:47
|7998836
|230826-F-OP101-1003
|3703x2083
|1.09 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|2
