Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), calls on a student at CFAS’ Sasebo Elementary School, August 30, 2023. Sasebo Elementary School is part of CFAS Schools in the DoDEA Pacific East District serving military-connected students in Sure Start to 5th grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

