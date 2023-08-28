Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), calls on a student at CFAS’ Sasebo Elementary School, August 30, 2023. Sasebo Elementary School is part of CFAS Schools in the DoDEA Pacific East District serving military-connected students in Sure Start to 5th grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7998784
|VIRIN:
|230830-N-HI376-1007
|Resolution:
|5425x3617
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
