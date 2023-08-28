Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students [Image 4 of 5]

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), reads to children at CFAS’ Sasebo Elementary School, August 30, 2023. Sasebo Elementary School is part of CFAS Schools in the DoDEA Pacific East District serving military-connected students in Sure Start to 5th grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7998787
    VIRIN: 230830-N-HI376-1022
    Resolution: 5272x3515
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    CFAS
    Kindergarten
    DODEA
    Sasebo Elementary School

