Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Cinnamon Warner’s Kindergarten class at CFAS’ Sasebo Elementary School, August 30, 2023. Adams visited the class to read to students and visit Sasebo Elementary School which is part of CFAS Schools in the DoDEA Pacific East District serving military-connected students in Sure Start to 5th grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

