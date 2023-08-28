Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), reads to children at CFAS’ Sasebo Elementary School, August 30, 2023. Sasebo Elementary School is part of CFAS Schools in the DoDEA Pacific East District serving military-connected students in Sure Start to 5th grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7998786 VIRIN: 230830-N-HI376-1018 Resolution: 5283x3522 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Reads to Sasebo Elementary School Students [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.