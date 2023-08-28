Chingy Visits Misawa

Chingy, an American rap artist, and his team pose together with the 35th Fighter Wing leadership at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. Chingy, in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, performed at multiple military installations across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 08.19.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP