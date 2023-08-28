Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chingy Visits Misawa [Image 5 of 5]

    Chingy Visits Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chingy, an American rap artist, and his team pose together with the 35th Fighter Wing leadership at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. Chingy, in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, performed at multiple military installations across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chingy Visits Misawa [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    William Rodriguez
    Chingy

