Chingy Visits Misawa

Chingy, an American rap artist, receives a challenge coin from U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. Chingy, in partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, performed at multiple military installations across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|08.19.2023
|08.30.2023 23:47
|7998619
|230819-F-MK545-1029
|8256x5504
|3.23 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|1
|1
