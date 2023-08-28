Chingy Visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives a brief about Misawa’s mission to Chingy, an American rap artist, and his team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. During this brief Col. Richard, provided insight on the history of the Wild Weasel mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7998617
|VIRIN:
|230819-F-MK545-1015
|Resolution:
|5565x4299
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
