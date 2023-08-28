USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2023) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Maurice Lewis, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his division to Capt. Michael Van Poots, right, director, Submarine Force Reserve Component, Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

