    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component

    GUAM

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2023) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Frank Hotmer, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his division to Capt. Michael Van Poots, right, director, Submarine Force Reserve Component, aboard the Emory S. Land, Aug 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7998553
    VIRIN: 230822-N-PW480-1016
    Resolution: 5957x3971
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Guam
    Navy Reserves
    Emory S. Land
    SFRC

