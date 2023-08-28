USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2023) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Frank Hotmer, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his division to Capt. Michael Van Poots, right, director, Submarine Force Reserve Component, aboard the Emory S. Land, Aug 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)
