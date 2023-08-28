APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner, right, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), shakes hands with Capt. Michael Van Poots, director, Submarine Force Reserve Component, aboard the Emory S. Land, Aug 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 23:27 Photo ID: 7998551 VIRIN: 230822-N-MH959-1012 Resolution: 5151x3679 Size: 1.85 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component [Image 4 of 4], by SN Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.