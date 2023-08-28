USS Emory S. Land Hosts Director, Submarine Force Reserve Component

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner, left, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), poses for a photo with Capt. Michael Van Poots, director, Submarine Force Reserve Component, aboard the Emory S. Land, Aug 22. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

