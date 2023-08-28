Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

As the sun set and the stadium lights illuminated the field, it was a grand slam of an evening at the Oklahoma City Dodgers' stadium Friday, Aug. 25 as Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, swore in seven future Soldiers during pre-game ceremonies.

