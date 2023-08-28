Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

    Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, poses with Brix, one of the mascots for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Club, Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Brooks administered the oath of enlistment to seven future Soldiers at the game.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:45
    VIRIN: 230825-D-FX991-4329
    This work, Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army IMCOM
    US Army TRADOC
    Fort Sill Garrison
    BeAllYouCanBe
    US ARMY USAREC

