Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Aug. 25, 2023) — As the sun set and the stadium lights illuminated the field, it was a grand slam of an evening at the Oklahoma City Dodgers' stadium Friday, Aug. 25 as Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain stood on the diamond to administer the oath of enlistment to seven future Soldiers.



The Dodgers, wearing camouflage uniforms as a nod to the military personnel in attendance, watched as Brooks took the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before then taking the mic to swear in the future Soldiers.



"Baseball has always been a game of teamwork, strategy, and dedication. And tonight, as we watch our future Soldiers commit to their roles, I'm reminded of Fires 50 #45 - 'Life is Better with Great Teammates.' This evening, the Oklahoma City Dodgers and our military community have truly embodied that spirit. It's a testament to the unity and magic of baseball."





The evening was more than just solemn oaths and commitments. The stadium was alive with cheers and friendly competition as Soldiers from Fort Sill and Airmen from Tinker Air Force Base squared off in a series of baseball-themed challenges. Alongside a tug-o-war that echoed the intensity of a pitcher's duel and a three-legged race reminiscent of a wild pitch's unpredictability, the atmosphere was electric.



Building on that energy, the push-up contest took center stage. While the Army demonstrated agility and spirit in the tug-o-war and three-legged race, it was the Air Force that showcased their strength, clinching victory in the push-up contest.





While the playful contests added an element of fun, the highlight of the evening was undeniably the swearing-in ceremony. It was a poignant reminder that, just like in baseball, life is all about stepping up to the plate, taking a swing, and having great teammates by your side, said Sartain.



See more photos on Fort Sill's Official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720310849121