Future Soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain stood on the diamond to administer the oath of enlistment to seven future Soldiers Aug. 25, 2023 at the Oklahoma City Dodgers Military Appreciation Night.

