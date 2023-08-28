Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur [Image 8 of 8]

    HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230821-N-MY408-1139 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 takes off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in Third Fleet for routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7996501
    VIRIN: 230821-N-MY408-1139
    Resolution: 1690x1144
    Size: 468.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Quarters
    USS Decatur
    US Navy
    HSC-6

