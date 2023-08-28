230821-N-MY408-1052 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) Sailors prepare chocks and chains during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in Third Fleet for routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 7996497 VIRIN: 230821-N-MY408-1052 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 404.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.