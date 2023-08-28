230821-N-MY408-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) Ens. Jerra Ewing, from Virginia Beach, Va., ensures the flight deck is safe before landing a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in Third Fleet for routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 7996492 VIRIN: 230821-N-MY408-1032 Resolution: 1488x1092 Size: 319.87 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.