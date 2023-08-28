HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur

230821-N-MY408-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) Ens. Jerra Ewing, from Virginia Beach, Va., ensures the flight deck is safe before landing a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in Third Fleet for routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
