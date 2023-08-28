230821-N-MY408-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2023) Sailors render honors to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 9, Cmdr. Ted Wiederholt, from Remsen, Iowa, during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in Third Fleet for routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7996500
|VIRIN:
|230821-N-MY408-1122
|Resolution:
|1631x1082
|Size:
|402.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|8
This work, HSC-6 Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT