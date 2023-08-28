5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo

On August 18, 2023, Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participated in a Truck Rodeo hosted by the Motor Transport Section. Two teams of Marines race through a finish line pulling Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVRs), commonly referred to as 7-Tons, creating a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

