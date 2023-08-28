Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 8]

    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    III MEF Information Group     

    On August 18, 2023, Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participated in a Truck Rodeo hosted by the Motor Transport Section. Two teams of Marines race through a finish line pulling Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVRs), commonly referred to as 7-Tons, creating a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 04:26
    Photo ID: 7994567
    VIRIN: 230818-M-LR115-5845
    Resolution: 684x513
    Size: 95.75 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo
    5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motor Pool
    5th ANGLICO
    Truck Rodeo
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT