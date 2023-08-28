On August 18, 2023, Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participated in a Truck Rodeo hosted by the Motor Transport Section. Corporal Rhett Thorton, (left), and Corporal Jack Trostle, (right), take a hydration break during the event.

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Date Posted: 08.29.2023
This work, 5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Michelle Lin