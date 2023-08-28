On August 18, 2023, Marines from 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participated in a Truck Rodeo hosted by the Motor Transport Section. Two teams of Marines race through a finish line pulling Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVRs), commonly referred to as 7-Tons, creating a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7994568
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-LR115-5911
|Resolution:
|684x513
|Size:
|74.54 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Hosts a Truck Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
