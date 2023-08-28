Jarrod Lindemann with Rad Aerosports pilots his Jet Waco over Gowen Field during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Jet-Waco is a Learjet engine-modified Tapering Waco aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7994289
|VIRIN:
|230827-Z-VT588-1979
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, US
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
