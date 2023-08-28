Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 19 of 19]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Jarrod Lindemann with Rad Aerosports pilots his Jet Waco over Gowen Field during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Jet-Waco is a Learjet engine-modified Tapering Waco aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 22:28
    Location: BOISE, US
    air show
    gowen thunder
    jet waco
    rad aerosports
    jarrod lindemann

