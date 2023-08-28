Gowen Thunder 2023

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe flied alongside a P-51 Mustang piloted by civilian aerial demonstration pilot Mark Peterson during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. This heritage pass displays the legacy of the USAF from one of its oldest and iconic aircraft to its newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

