A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe flied alongside a P-51 Mustang piloted by civilian aerial demonstration pilot Mark Peterson during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. This heritage pass displays the legacy of the USAF from one of its oldest and iconic aircraft to its newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7994271
|VIRIN:
|230827-Z-VT588-1800
|Resolution:
|7749x5166
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
