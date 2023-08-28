Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 3 of 19]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe flied alongside a P-51 Mustang piloted by civilian aerial demonstration pilot Mark Peterson during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. This heritage pass displays the legacy of the USAF from one of its oldest and iconic aircraft to its newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 7994271
    VIRIN: 230827-Z-VT588-1800
    Resolution: 7749x5166
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    air national guard
    f-35
    mark peterson
    p-51
    gowen thunder
    kristen beo wolfe

