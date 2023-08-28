Gowen Thunder 2023

The Idaho National Guard conduct a combined-arms demonstration at the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. This demonstration showcases each branch’s capabilities and ability to work together with both air and ground support to accomplish any mission on the battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

