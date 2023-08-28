Gowen Thunder 2023

Jarrod Lindemann with Rad Aerosports pilots his Jet Waco over Gowen Field during the Gowen Thunder Airshow and Open House, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Jet-Waco is a Learjet engine-modified Tapering Waco aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

