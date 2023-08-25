USS Essex In-Port Operations

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Veronica Johnston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), attaches a hose to a fire plug valve in preparation to bring the firemain back online aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
