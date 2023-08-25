Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Veronica Johnston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), attaches a hose to a fire plug valve in preparation to bring the firemain back online aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:23 Photo ID: 7993359 VIRIN: 230824-N-AH435-1155 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 895.45 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.