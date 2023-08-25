Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Veronica Johnston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), attaches a hose to a fire plug valve in preparation to bring the firemain back online aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 7993359
    VIRIN: 230824-N-AH435-1155
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 895.45 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

