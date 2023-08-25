USS Essex In-Port Operations

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Giovanni Bennett, front, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Veronica Johnston, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), make preparations to bring the ship's firemain back online by stowing and securing the fire hose aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US