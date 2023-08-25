USS Essex In-Port Operations

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Giovanni Bennett, front, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Wendy Defermin, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), remove excess water in preparation to attach a hose to the fire plug valve aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

