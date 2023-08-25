Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Giovanni Bennett, front, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Wendy Defermin, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), remove excess water in preparation to attach a hose to the fire plug valve aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023
    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

