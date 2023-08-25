USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Wendy Defermin, left, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Giovanni Bennett, center, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Veronica Johnston, all assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), apply lube to threading on a firemain before attaching the fire plug valve in preparation to bring the firemain back online aboard Essex in San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

