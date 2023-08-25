Capt. Luis Avila sings "God Bless America" during his Order of the Marechausse award ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. He was awarded the Military Police Regimental Association's Order of the Marechausse, silver, for his professionalism, high standards of integrity and morality, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)
Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors
