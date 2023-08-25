Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors [Image 4 of 4]

    Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Capt. Luis Avila sings "God Bless America" during his Order of the Marechausse award ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. He was awarded the Military Police Regimental Association's Order of the Marechausse, silver, for his professionalism, high standards of integrity and morality, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)

