    Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors [Image 3 of 4]

    Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hurd 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, Army inspector general, awards Capt. Luis Avila the Order of the Marechausse, silver, during a ceremony at the Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. In 2011, Avila was leading a search and rescue mission in Afghanistan when a 600-pound improvised explosive device detonated underneath his vehicle killing three of his Soldiers and leaving him severely wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)

    Military Police
    Army Military Police
    Luis Avila
    Order of the Marechausse

