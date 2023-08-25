Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, Army inspector general, awards Capt. Luis Avila the Order of the Marechausse, silver, during a ceremony at the Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 23. In 2011, Avila was leading a search and rescue mission in Afghanistan when a 600-pound improvised explosive device detonated underneath his vehicle killing three of his Soldiers and leaving him severely wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Hurd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7993078 VIRIN: 230823-A-EC031-1055 Resolution: 6868x4432 Size: 3.92 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Hometown: METAIRIE, LA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wounded warrior receives one of the highest military police honors [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Hurd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.